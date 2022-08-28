BIS Governing Council holds its fourth meeting

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) held its fourth meeting of the Governing Council on 24th August 2022 at its Headquarter in New Delhi. It was chaired by Piyush Goyal, Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Commerce & Industry and Textile and was attended by Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs and ex-officio Vice President of the Governing Council of BIS along with the distinguished members of the Governing Council.

In his presidential address Goyal congratulated BIS on completion of 75 years and also appreciated that BIS has evolved with the country and has been steadily contributing in national economy. He highlighted that BIS has a significant role in development of ‘Brand India’. The power of youth and motherhood should be utilized to achieve quality consciousness. He appreciated the initiative of creating Standards Clubs in school by BIS for sensitizing young minds towards standards and quality.