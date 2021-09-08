BIS conducts webinar on ‘Standards on Drinking Water’

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted a webinar in commemoration of 75 years of India's Independence- 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on “Standard on Drinking Water”. This webinar highlighted new Indian Standard, IS 17482: 2020 ‘Drinking Water Supply Management System- Requirements for Piped Drinking Water Supply Services’.

This webinar was conducted in association with National Water Mission and covered various aspects related to piped drinking water supply services including Sustainable Water Supply System in Rural Areas, District Metering Area, importance of Water Audit, Water Conservation for Drinking water sustainability, best management practices in implementation of Water Supply System, overview of IS 10500 for quality of drinking water and background, importance and the salient features of the Indian Standard IS 17482: 2020.

The presentation on BIS Certification Scheme on IS 17482:2020 covering documentation requirements, procedures for application, auditing, grant and renewal of licence was also one of the important features of this webinar.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 11:11 AM IST