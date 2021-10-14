e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 05:46 PM IST

BIS celebrates World Standards Day 2021

FPJ Bureau
Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Standards Body, celebrated the ‘World Standards Day’ on October 14, 2021. The day is celebrated to pay tribute to the collaborative efforts of thousands of experts worldwide for developing National and International Standards. Each year the theme for World Standards Day is decided by the International Standardization Bodies namely the ISO, IEC and the ITU. This year’s theme is, ‘Shared Vision for a Better World’ with reference to the Sustainable Development Goals, for which BIS organized a number of programmes throughout India. The main programme was held at the BIS headquarters, presided over by Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Hon’ble Minister of State, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution & Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

ALSO READ

BIS, ICA holds national seminar on standardization of power cables

