BIS briefs media on topic of Green Standards

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) held a press conference on the topic of "Green Standards : Efforts of BIS to address Sustainability” at Manak Bhawan, BIS Headquarters, on Wednesday. During the press conference, the media was briefed about important standards formulated by BIS to address the sustainability issue. As required under London Declaration, BIS is committed to address the Sustainability issues while formulating standards. SNAP (Standards National Action Plan), 2022– 27 acknowledges the importance of sustainability. 11 missions under the National Action Plan for Climate Change provide the context for formulating Green Standards. Hence, mapping of Indian Standards against these missions and programmes are being taken up. Green Standards Indicate the environmental attributes or performance of a product or service. They also aim to reduce the negative impact of human activities on the natural environment and promote the efficient use of resources. Such standards could be horizontal and cross-cutting that provide guidance to all types of organizations regardless of their size or location (such as system standards) or could be specific (such as product, process or test method standards). Aspects of Green Standards covers Sustainable Raw Material, Processes involving low Carbon Footprint, low Water Footprint, Energy Efficiency and Energy sourcing through Renewable Sources, Environment friendly Waste Disposal.

Presentation was given for existing “Green Standards” in the Construction, Agriculture, Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical Sector and Management Systems including E Vehicles, Wind turbines Biogas, Biodegradable Plastics and Waste disposal. Stakeholders are encouraged to use these standards for the Manufacturing as well as Management Systems.

In summary, by continuously working towards preparation of green standards, BIS is taking a leadership position in the efforts of the country to achieve the goals of sustainability within the timeframe mentioned in the London declaration.