Birla Global University, Bhubaneswar signs MOU between BCKIC

A memorandum of understanding was signed on July 23, 2021 year between Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster (BCKIC) and Birla Global University, Bhubaneswar (BGU-BBSR) with the target of identifying areas of potential collaborations and cooperation, without creating any legally binding commitments.

With BGU, Bhubaneswar becoming a formal member of the S&T cluster post singing of this MOU, the intention is to create a shared S&T eco-system by increasing interactions of the faculty and students of member institutes of the BCKIC with each other as well as with external stakeholders such as industry, philanthropic organizations and the general public.