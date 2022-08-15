Bikers from RPF SWR who took part in motorcycle rally which culminated in Red Fort, New Delhi

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration various events are organized across the country to remember the great sacrifices of our freedom fighters in ensuring freedom which we are enjoying today and also glorious history of cultural achievements. This mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only being instrumental in bringing thus far in its revolutionary journey but also have shaped social, cultural, political identity.

As a part of the same, a bike rally was organized by RPF consists of 75 motor cycles and 150 bikers including 06 ladies, which arrived New Delhi from various Railway Zones on 13.08.2022. The rally was received by MR and other dignitaries in a colourful function organized at Red Fort. In this rally, 04 bikes with 08 bikers were participated from SWR who had undertaken journey from Hubballi on 18.07.2022.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications & Electronics and Information Technology felicitated the bikers in the function. Martyrs of India’s Freedom fight were remembered in the function and their relatives were felicitated. Addressing the gathering, Minister remembered the sacrifices and struggles of our freedom fighters. Further, Minister called all railway men and people associated with railway to work hard to achieve the goal set by Prime Minster of India.

Speaking on the occasion Sanjay Chander, DG/RPF informed that, during the celebration RPF organized various events over 550 districts across India in which all members of the Force were actively participated.

Earlier, RPF/South Western Railway had conducted planation of 3500 saplings at various railway stations, conducted Jal Seva to the travelling public at 37 stations, Cleanliness drive conducted in 37 stations engaging 550 RPF staff, Run for unity conducted and covered 5200 Kms through 550 staff.

Apart from the above band display conducted at all important railway stations across the divisions and a Video wall depicting various services.