Biju George appointed Director (Shipbuilding) in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Biju George has been appointed, Director (Shipbuilding) in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited on 27th Oct` 21. He holds a post graduate degree in Ocean Engineering and Naval Architecture from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. He has three decades of experience with MDL where two decades were with the design of frontline warships viz. Missile Destroyers and Frigates. He was the General Manager, Shipbuilding Design Department of MDL for more than 2 years. Prior to his appointment as Director (Shipbuilding), he was the Project Superintendent of the prestigious P17A Frigate Program for the Indian Navy.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 05:10 PM IST