'Bijli Utsav' organised by REC in Ladakh as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

As a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ – to celebrate 75 years of Independence - REC Limited, a Maharatna Company under the Ministry of Power, organised ‘Bijli Utsav’ in Chuchot village, Yokma PS of Leh District in Ladakh. Dignitaries such as Shri Tsewang Paljor, Chief Engineer, PDD (Power Development Department ) Ladakh; Sh. Mirza Hussain, Executive Counsellor; Mrs. Saira Bano, BDC Chairperson; Sh. Sonam Dorjey Namgial, CEO Education; Sh. Ali Akbar, Sarpanch; Sh. Mirza Hussain, Nambardar and Shri Sanjay Tripathi, Chief Program Manager, REC Limited, Jammu along with other local representative and officials of PDD, REC PDCL & other local representatives graced the occasion.

The event witnessed various sessions by dignitaries and esteemed guests highlighting Energy conservation, consumer rights, challenges faced during electrification in remote areas and in one of the world’s highest inhabited region like Ladakh region, benefits of solar roof tops and how the quality of life improved with access to power.

Beneficiaries from the villages were also invited to share their experience and views on how electricity has transformed their lives.

Also, the specially abled children of Chuchot, Yokma High school and other children performed local dance in the Ladakhi traditional dress (Kos) in the event. The event concluded with the distribution of LED bulbs to the beneficiaries.