Bijli Mahotsav organised by SJVN in Himachal, Punjab, Haryana & Gujarat

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ministry of Power, Govt. of India is celebrating week-long Bijli Mahotsav under Ujjawal Bharat, Ujjawal Bhavishya – Power @ 2047 from 25th July to 30th July 2022. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN stated that till date SJVN has assisted in organising 85 Bijli Mahotsav across the Country, with 21 locations in Himachal, 45 in Punjab, 12 in Haryana, 2 in Bihar, 3 in Gujarat and one in Maharashtra.

SJVN in association with HPSEBL and District Administration organised Bijli Mahotsav in six locations in Himachal Pradesh namely at Chamba, Dharamshala, Bhabanagar, Kinnaur, Uadipur Rangrik, Lahaul & Spiti, Rajgarh, Sirmour. In Uadipur, Minister of Technical Education, Himachal Pradesh Ram Lal Markanda presided over the function.

Similarly, in Punjab, SJVN along with BEE, BBMB, PSPCL and Distt administration of Punjab organised Bijli Mahotsav in eleven locations, namely at Kotkapura in Foridkot, Samana in Patiala, Sri Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar, Tapa in Barnala, Ghuman in Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur City, Kariha in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar,Talwandi Sabo in Bhatinda, Bhikhi in Mansa,Malout in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Khadur Sahib in Tarn Taran.

The celebration in Hoshiarpur City was graced by Minister for Revenue & Water Resource, Punjab, Pandit Bram Shankar Sharma.

In Haryana, program was organised at three locations by SJVN along with Distt administration namely Cheeka in Kaithal, Baslhara in Karnal and Damla in Yumunanagar

In Gujarat the event was organized in Surendranagar, City by SJVN along with distt administration.

The event is showcasing extraordinary development in Power Sector over last eight years under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To publicize the successes of the Energy Sector, various educational & cultural programs, nukkad nataks and screening of short films were also organized.

Sharma further apprised, that this week-long campaign, would accomplish with Grand Finale scheduled on 30th July 2022, at 12.30 pm, which will be organised on virtual mode with PM, in 100 locations across the country.

Out of these 100 identified locations, where address of the PM will be Live web casted, SJVN shall assist in organising the Grand Finale in 7 locations namely Panchkula, Karnal & Panipat in Haryana, Jalandhar in Punjab and Shimla & Chamba in Himachal. Besides, the Grand Finale event where Prime Minister shall be interacting with the five beneficiaries of the Central Govt. Schemes shall be held in Thunag, Distt. Mandi in Live interaction mode.

She Nand Lal Sharma stated that it is great pride for us that out of five beneficiary interacting with Prime Minister, the first beneficiary is Hans Raj Thakur from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.