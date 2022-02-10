Big challenge to the Finance Minister is to consolidate recovery and to take the economy on the growth path - Montek Singh Ahluwalia

While addressing the C H Bhabha Memorial Endowment Public meeting on “Union Budget 2022-23” held on February 5, 2022 organised by IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Former Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission of India said that the truth of the matter about every budget is that it caters to many constituencies in the sense that there always are in order of 130 schemes in every budget tailored to some constituencies or the other. He credited the Finance Minister for not making any changes to the direct tax while at the same time emphasized that the GST needed reforms and rationalization of slabs.

Further he added the over the next 5 years the combined spend by the Centre and States should go up by one and half percent of GDP on health, 1% on education, certainly on infrastructure another 1%, on research and development, particularly in agriculture ½ % and on defense another ½% on should spend more on health, education, infrastructure, defense and in research and development, particularly in agriculture. The combined deficit that would go up because of these much needed spends could be brought down by cutting unproductive expenses like subsidies. He added that no political party would want to cut down on subsidies but the government could identify unproductive subsidies in the system and cut down on them. On GST, Ahluwalia said that there were far too many exemptions with about 50% of the commodities were exempt. This and slabs could be rationalized with a debate in the Parliament.

