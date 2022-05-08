Bhumi Puja of the Navalben Zaveri Rotary Cancer Care Hospital within the campus of Haria LG Rotary Hospital Vapi

Rotary Charitable Trust of Vapi which manages the Haria LG Rotary Hospital is now coming up with a cancer care Hospital. Zaveri Trust of Mumbai has agreed to support Rotary Charitable Trust of Vapi in setting up the upcoming cancer hospital with their donation. The Bhumi Puja was done by Kalyan Banerjee (Chairman of Rotary Charitable Trust) Vapi and Satish Zaveri (Chairman of Zaveri trust) Mumbai on 3rd May 2022. the hospital will be named as Navalben Zaveri Rotary Cancer Care Hospital in which Ultra-modern Radiation facility (High energy linac machine) and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan facility, etc will be available.

Dr SS Singh (DMS) said the establishment of the cancer care hospital will bring quality treatment for cancer patients of all. Usually cancer patients have to stay 2-4 weeks for there radiation treatment at the city where radiation treatments are available, which adds additional expenses (accommodation, Patient attenders stay, and other) to the treatment cost

Rotary Charitable Trust is already providing cancer facilities in surgical oncology and medical oncology for last two years. the trust has initiated this step to bring Radiation and Related Diagnostic Facilities to supplement the cancer treatment in South Gujarat under one roof

Trustees, Members of Rotary Charitable Trust, Members of Zaveri trust of Mumbai, Doctors, hospital staff and their family's witnessed the event.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 03:48 PM IST