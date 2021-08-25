Bhiwandi Road station transports 18,867 tonnes of parcel

Bhiwandi Road station has emerged as Central Railway Mumbai Division’s most successful Business Development Unit. From its first dispatch of 86.85 tonnes of parcel in 3,879 packages by the first parcel train on 10.9.2020 to its recent dispatch till date, Bhiwandi Road Business Development Unit has been instrumental in dispatching 18867 tonnes of parcel to places like Shalimar, Azra (Guwahati), Patna and other places.

A total of 13.37 lakh packages weighing 18867 tonnes have been dispatched from September-2020 to July-2021 from Bhiwandi Road station, which includes furniture, refrigerators, electronic items, food items, food products, medicines, plastic items, bags, stationery, lubricant oil and cosmetics of popular brands.

Shalimar tops the list with a dispatch of 8,730.68 tonnes of parcel, followed by 8,072.46 tonnes of parcel to Azra (Guwahati) and 1,635 tonnes of parcel to Danapur (Patna) earning an amount of 10.80 crore to Central Railway.

As a part of the Business Development Unit (BDU) set up by Railways at Zonal and Divisional level, Central Railway has taken many initiatives to boost the freight and parcel loading by providing seamless and affordable connectivity to industry. Bhiwandi has multiple advantages like proximity to Mumbai and Thane city, better connectivity by rail to North-South and JNPT port, suitable warehousing and e-commerce facilities and adequate parking space for trucks and tempos. Central Railway’s efforts in the development of Bhiwandi has changed the face of Bhiwandi from a halt station to an Important Commercial Centre.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 11:38 AM IST