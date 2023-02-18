BHEL wins Governance Now PSU Awards 2022 in Seven categories

Among all Central and State Public Sector Enterprises, Dr. Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL has been conferred the ‘Governance Now CMD Leadership Award 2022’ for multidimensional transformational strategies. In addition, BHEL has been adjudged as the Best PSU in Research & Innovation, HR Excellence, Increase in Geo-strategic Reach, Digital Security, and Use of Emerging Technologies: IoT/IIoT by an independent jury, for the Governance Now PSU Awards 2022. The awards were received by CMD, BHEL, along with Sh. Upinder Singh Matharu, Director (Power), Sh. Jai Prakash Srivastava, Director (E, R&D) and other senior officials from Justice Dipak Mishra, Former Chief Justice of India, at a function in New Delhi. Ms. Seema Nanaiah, GM (CC), BHEL was awarded the Communication Leader of the year award.