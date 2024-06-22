 BHEL Celebrates Yoga Day with fervour
FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 08:25 PM IST
Under the aegis of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, the 10th International Day of Yoga was celebrated with great enthusiasm today by BHEL at its township in Noida. Sh. H.D. Kumaraswamy, Hon’ble Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries graced the event with his presence. Sh. Kamran Rizvi, Secretary (HI) and Sh. Vijay Mittal, Joint Secretary (HI) were also present on the occasion. Sh. K.S. Murthy, CMD, BHEL, and Functional Directors on the board of BHEL participated in the event, along with other senior officials of MHI & BHEL.

Addressing the gathering, Sh. Kumaraswamy said that, “Yoga is India’s Gift to the World”, and that the International Day of Yoga has positioned India as the ‘Spiritual Guru’ to the world. He further urged everyone to take up Yoga as a part of their daily life and reap its benefits.

The highlight of the celebration was a one-hour yoga session held at the parade ground of the BHEL township in Noida. Over 400 participants performed Yoga Asanas as per the Common Yoga Protocol issued by the Ministry of Ayush, GoI. The event was also live-streamed across all units and offices of BHEL.

