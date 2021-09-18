BHEL celebrates Utkrishthta Utsav

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) celebrated its annual Utkrishthta Utsav with great fervour, where the company’s ‘Excel Awards’ were conferred on meritorious employees. Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Heavy Industries graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and presented the awards in a glittering ceremony. Dr. Nalin Shinghal, Chairman & Managing Director, BHEL, Directors on the Board of BHEL, and other senior BHEL officials were present on the occasion. All the manufacturing units, divisions and offices of the company were connected live to the event through Video Conferencing. Dr. Pandey gave away Excel awards to 12 teams comprising 65 employees (including 3 women employees) from various units of BHEL.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 09:32 AM IST