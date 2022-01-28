BHEL celebrates 73rd Republic Day with fervour

India’s 73rd Republic Day was celebrated with fervour & gaiety by BHEL at all its offices across the country. Dr. Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL, unfurled the Indian tricolour at a function in the company’s township in Noida in the presence of Functional Directors on the Board of BHEL and other senior officials. He addressed a gathering of BHEL employees and their families. Winners of various competitions of Delhi/NCR-based offices organised during the ‘AKAM Iconic Week’, celebrated to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav were felicitated during this event. A cultural programme was also organised by the employees and their families on the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:27 AM IST