Bhavarlal & Kantabai Jain Foundation’s team selected for Republic Day Parade

Ministry of Culture and Defence Ministry of the Indian Government had organized ‘Vande Bharatam-Dance Festival’ a national dance competition as a part of the Amrut Mahotsav – completion of 75 years of Indian freedom. Bhavarlal & Kantabai Jain Foundation’s team of student artists was selected for the Republic Day Parade. These student artists are getting an opportunity to showcase their skills at the cultural parade organized on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi got an idea to organize this ‘Vande Bharatam’ project which has beautiful coordination of national integration and the art form of dance. The major object of this program was to select the best dance talent at the national level. 3872 teams registered to participate in this program in November. It was divided into 180 folk dance, 80 classical, 70 tribal and 40 fusion dance department. 34 dance teams from 36 districts of Maharashtra presented their dance. From these teams, only 12 teams were selected and 15 teams from Jalgaon district presented their dance at the district level competition. State level competition was organized from November 30 to December 4, 2021 where 28 teams from the state participated. There were 21 virtual events in different dance types in which 3622 artists participated. The national level competition was held from December 9 -12, 2021 at Mumbai, Calcutta, Delhi and Bengaluru (Bangalore). At the national level competition, 1322 participants performed their dance. At this event, 38 teams from seven states displayed their dance skills. Out of those 38 teams, only 15 teams were selected at the national level competition. This competition was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 19 December 2021.

65 teams from the total 850 teams participated in the grand final. Team of Bhavarlal & Kantabai Jain Foundation was selected from these teams for the Republic Day Parade. Culture & Foreign Affairs Minister of State Smt. Minaxi Lekhi, Defence & Tourism Minister of State Ajay Bhatt, Experts in Art and Culture field Ila Arun, Shibani Kashyap, Pratibha Pralhad, Shobhana Narayan with Jury Geetanjali Lal, Maitreyi Pahari and Santosh Nair gave away the letter and the certificate of selection to this team’s members. According to the crieteria of dignitary juries, 16 teams were chosen for their excellent performance. The team of Bhavarlal & Kantabai Jain Foundation had to clear all these tests of the selection panel and finally this team got the success due to their hard work and artistic skill. These teams would get the chance to showcase their dance at the new Janpath cultural parade on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Team of Bhavarlal & Kantabai Jain Foundation will be trained by India’s expert choreographers. Dr. Sonal Mansingh, Shobhana Narayan, Shibani Kashyap, Ila Arun, Pratibha Pralhad, Geetanjali Lal, Santosh Nair and Maitreyi Pahari were the judges for this competition.

As former students of Anubhuti English Medium School participated in this ‘Vande Bharatam’ competition at the national level and earned the chance to participate in the cultural parade, this success needs to be highlighted. JISL Founder Bhavarlal Jain established this Anubhuti School and he undertook several social, cultural, religious, sports and educational projects. Students from the weaker sections of the society are selected on merit at this English medium school.

Artists selected for the cultural event

Vedant Bagade, Hemant Mali, Vurendra Tade, Umesh Zurke, Lalit Hire, Pavan Khonde, Sunny Shete, Sachin Rajput, Roshan Pawar, Nikesh Jadhav, Rohan Chavan, Sumit Bhoye, Mangesh Chaudhari, Nirmal Rajput and Ritik Patil are the student artists of Bhavarlal & Kantabai Jain Foundation team. Mrs. Rupali Wagh is the team leader, Nana Sonawane is the dance teacher and Seema Gangani is the make-up artist. JISL Chairman and Chairman of Bhavarlal & Kantabai Jain Foundation Ashok Jain has congratulated all these artists.

We are getting an opportunity to display your dance at the cultural events on the occasion of the 75th year of India’s freedom at the Republic Day Parade. I am proud of all of us and happy to see us perform on the Raj Path at New Delhi. We have to follow JISL Founder Bhavarlal Jain’s thoughts to become successful and happy.

- Pavan Arjun Khonde

Student Artist

PadmaBhavarlal Jain has always worked hard to become successful and encouraged the talents in the society. The idea of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave us ‘Vande Bharatam’ project which is the best coordination of the ‘national integration and artistic talent.’ I am proud that the team of Bhavarlal & Kantabai Jain Foundation has been selected at the cultural parade on the Republic Day. Whenever you do good to others, something good happens to you, it is said. These artists will be getting a very rare chance to showcase their talent. Heartiest congratulations to all these students and the teachers who provided the guidance to them.

- Ashok Jain,

Chairman, Bhavarlal & Kantabai Jain Foundation

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 03:33 PM IST