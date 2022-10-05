Bhavan’s College, Department of Microbiology organises awareness programme for school students

A great initiative is shouldered by the teaching faculty members and PhD Research scholars of Department of Microbiology, Bhavan’s College Andheri (West) on Awareness program- Introducing fascinating aspects of Microbiology to Schools in Mumbai. The meeting was organized for a successful collaboration between Department of Microbiology, Bhavan’s College with American Field Society (AFS), Indian Development Foundation (IDF) and Microbiologists Society India (MSI). This meeting was held on Thursday, 22nd September 2022 at 12 noon in the department of Microbiology.

The meeting was held in the presence of Dr Zarine P Bhathena, Principal and HOD, Dr Shruti Samant, Incharge HOD, Dr Rajesh C Patil Co-ordinator of the program, Mrs Seema Shaikh Regional Head of AFS Mumbai, Ms Janet Gallie and Mr Steve Blake representative of US delegates from British Council.



Dr Zarine P Bhathena recommended that along with such creative programs, student exchange programs and collaboration for research can also be conducted in the near future. Dr Shruti Samant threw light on the increasing demand of pure sciences in academics and importance of Microbiology in day to day life & motivating schools to open up simple research in the domain of Microbiology. Dr Rajesh C Patil gave a brief idea about the awareness program. Mrs Seema Shaikh, highlighted the importance of such awareness program at school level. This program will be managed by PhD Research Scholars and post graduate students under the guidance of senior faculty members of the department.

In this program faculty members and students will be creating awareness of Microbiology and its career opportunities to the school students. The objectives of the program are to share knowledge about Scope and different courses in the subject, its merits as also awareness to covid-19-pandemic. Additional Laboratory visit will be provided along with a brief presentation of importance of good and bad microbes in daily life activities. The visit by the school students will be preferably scheduled on a Saturday for convenience of school & the Institute. Participation certificates will be provided for the same to all. This program aims at revealing areas of future options, its knowledge, and its rewarding outcomes as also support social upliftment.

The brief outline & plausible journey of the awareness program was presented by PhD scholars-Ms Arati Potphode,Ms Ruchi Malik Mr Rutam Muley and Ms Sohini Dasgupta. The delegates appreciated it followed by a way forward plan for the successful promotion of the awareness program. Faculty members – Dr S V Raut Mr Bony Dasari and Ms Leena Pilankar helped in arranging small microbiology practical demonstrations which fascinated the delegates. The program concluded on a positive note on taking the awareness program to schools.