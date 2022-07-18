e-Paper Get App

Bharti Sharma, President, ECRWWO distributes flood kit bags to 160 Group D railway workers

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 12:31 AM IST
On July 15, a flood kit bag was distributed to 160 Group D employees working at 26 different stations of flood affected areas of Samastipur division of North Bihar by Bharti Sharma, President, East Central Railway Women's Welfare Organization (ECRWWO), Hajipur. Food items, medicines, water bottle, raincoat, torch, towel, ORS and beverages were given in this flood kit bag. On this occasion the secretary of the organization Seema Goyal and the president of Samastipur divisional organization Anuja Agarwal were also present.

