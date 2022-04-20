BharatPe appoints Smriti Handa as Chief Human Resources Officer

BharatPe, one of India’s fastest growing Fintech companies, on April 19 announced the appointment of Smriti Handa as its new Chief Human Resources Officer. In her new role, Smriti will be working closely with the Senior Leadership Team at BharatPe and will focus on strengthening the organisational culture and HR practices in the company with the objective of building BharatPe as an employer of choice. This is the first key leadership appointment by BharatPe this year.

An alumnus of SRCC, Delhi University and MDI, Gurgaon; Smriti has vast experience across organisations like Reckitt, Philips and Airtel, in global and local roles. Prior to joining BharatPe, Smriti was HR Head, Reckitt Hygiene- SoA before taking over as Global Talent Acquisition Director. Over the years, Smriti has worked closely with Business and HR leadership to create business impact deep-rooted in people, performance & purpose. In all her previous assignments, she is known to deliver passionately on inclusion as well as digitally superior and ownership driven work environment.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 03:05 PM IST