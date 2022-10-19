Living the legacy of Ashokji Singhal, 'Bharatma Veda Puraskars' were conferred upon the scholars of Vedas at Chinmaya Mission, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. The primary objective of this award is to honour the excellence in the field of Vedas.

Highest National Ved Awards, it is given annually in four different categories of Uttam Veda Vidyarthi, Adarsh Vedadhyapak, Uttam Veda Vidyalaya and Vedarpit Jeevan Samman. Three, five, seven and five lakh rupees are given respectively.

Awarded scholars and schools:

1. Bharatatma Ashok Singhal Veda Award- Vedarpit Jeevan Samman

Maddulpally Suryanarayana Ghanpathi (Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh)

2. Adarsh Vedadhyapak

J. Kumarguru Ghanpathy (Tamil Nadu)

3. Adarsh Veda Vidyarthi

Gajanan Chandrakant Kulkarni (Ahmednagar, Maharashtra)

4. Uttam Veda Vidyalaya

Pattabhiram Shastri Veda Vimansha Research Center, Varanasi

The Chief Guest Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, in his address said, 'The knowledge of Vedas will have a remarkable contribution in 21st century as India is fostering to be a Vishwa Guru. Without the Sanatan Vedic knowledge tradition, we cannot imagine the soul of India. Vedic knowledge is being propagated in the world. The Sanatan Vedic culture leads the world towards universal peace and brotherhood. It is heartwarming to see such a huge number of youths showing interest in Vedas. Vedas will reach newer heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The oldest literature in existence, the Vedas, according to Salil Singhalji, Trustee of the Singhal Foundation, offer solutions to all of humanity's problems and pave the route to self-realization. The fact that these Bharatatma Veda awards were given out in front of famous saint Govinddev Giriji brings us immense joy.