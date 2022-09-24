Bharatiya way of LiFE takes centre stage at launch event of Agni Tattva campaign

The launch event of Agni Tattva - Energy for LiFE, an initiative under the umbrella campaign of Sumangalam was held at Nehru Memorial Museum and Library on Wednesday, September 21.

Power Foundation of India in association with Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) will organise seminars, events and exhibitions involving communities, educational institutions, and relevant organisations to create awareness on the core concept of Agni Tattva, an element that is synonymous with energy and is amongst the five elements of Panchmahabhoot.

The outreach program will provide a platform to deliberate upon the learning and experiences of subject experts and specialists and explore solutions for a sustainable future for all. The initiative will cover several important topics focusing on health, transport, consumption and production, security, environment, and spirituality.

The idea of LiFE - Lifestyle for the Environment was introduced by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow last year.

Hon’ble Union Cabinet Minister, Power and New & Renewable Energy R.K. Singh while addressing the event delved into pressing issues such as the climate crisis and bane of development at the cost of indiscriminate use of natural resources. “Exploiting resources is not native to our culture. We are rooted in simplicity. We have been subconsciously living the LiFE-Lifestyle for the Environment. We worship nature and its various elements. We now have to propagate this thought process to the entire world. Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has as already initiated the process. We have now twin objectives before us, firstly we shouldn’t blindly ape the west. Secondly, we must share our knowledge to the developed nations that has been passed on by our forefathers. India has emerged as a leader as far as energy transition is considered. We achieved our goals in 2021 that we had pledged for 2030. We pledged at COP21 in Paris that by 2030, 40% of our established capacity of power generation will be from non-fossils, we had achieved it in November 2021, nine years in advance. We had pledged that we shall reduce or emissions intensity of our economy by 33-35% by 2030. Now we are already at 40%, we shall achieve the target in a year or two,” he added.

Alok Kumar, Secretary Power, Government of India, said that there’s a prevalent idea among people that responsible energy transition is a westernised concept. “Our Prime Minister had aptly expressed that India is a responsible country which is rooted in responsible traditions and values. The entire campaign of Sumangalam delivers the key message that we shouldn’t forget the age-old traditions of responsible energy consumption. Our primary focus should be on school going children, to instill the idea of sustainable living in their minds,” he said

Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, Director General of Power Foundation of India, stressed on the need of the hour, which is to realise that we have all emerged from the one, and that the disjointed view of reality needs to disappear to achieve sustainability. “To recognize the wisdom contained in our philosophy and sciences is very important. The doctrine of Panchmahabhoot evolved in India to understand the diverse world of matter and its qualities. To understand the five elements, we have to first understand creation itself, the interaction of purush and prakriti. It is in recognition to the man-made disasters that India as a responsible country, even though its per capita consumption of electricity is just the third of the global average, has pledged net zero by 2070, to get its non-fossil capacity to 500GW by 2030, to reduce its projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030 and to reduce its carbon intensity of its economy by 45% by 2030,” he said.

Shekhar C. Mande, National President of VIBHA, reiterated on the importance of traditional science in the Bharatiya culture. “If we look closely at our traditional knowledge and values, one will find that human beings are a part of nature itself and cannot exist without attaining a harmonious balance between the two. VIBHA has always tried to bring science to the common people in true swadeshi spirit, and to make people aware of the philosophy behind the traditional science, how it has been practiced and its evolution in our country,” he said.

Power Foundation of India is a Society formed under the aegis of Ministry of Power, Government of India, and supported by leading CPSEs. The Foundation is involved in areas of advocacy and research, positively impacting the evolving energy landscape.