Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad (BCS), India’s only National Conclave for politically inclined students, announces its 11th edition (Online) from 23rd to 28th September 2021

MIT School of Government announce the 11th edition of its flagship six-day Annual National Conclave, Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad or BCS (Indian Student Parliament). BCS will be inaugurated by Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence, Government of India, followed by a special session with Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India. The conclave will start from 23rd September and the closing ceremony will take place on 28th September 2021, with Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India and Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition, Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly & Former CM, Maharashtra giving the valedictory speeches. High Dignitaries like Ramesh Bias, Governor of Jharkhand, Dharmedra Pradhan, minister for education and skill development and entrepreneurship, Government of India and Dr. M. Veerappa Moily, Former Minister for petroleum and natural gas, law and justice, Government Of India and Chief Minister, Karnataka will also be addressing various sessions over the period of 6 days.

In its 11th year, BCS, which is the country’s largest platform that encourages and empowers youth of the country to participate actively in politics, will be held virtually for the first time to make it accessible to youth from all parts of the country.

The conclave is organized by MIT School of Government (Pune), the first school of its kind to create future political leaders, with an active support from the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, Association of Indian Universities (AIU), and the UNESCO Chair of Human Rights, Democracy & Peace, Pune. Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad began its arduous journey in 2011 under the visionary leadership of young educationist Rahul V. Karad, Founder of Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad and Chief Initiator of MIT School of Government. Through the last decade, BCS has been inspiring the youth of the country to raise their voice, get a better understanding of politics and engage with the most sought-after political and thought leaders through this unique platform.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 09:29 AM IST