Bharati Vidyapeeth’s IMSR’s Alumni Association organises ‘Yaadein-2022’

Alumni Meet-Yaadein-2022 was organised by Bharati Vidyapeeth's Institute of Management Studies and Research Alumni Association at Bharati Vidyapeeth CBD Belapur Campus. The campus was buzzing with excitement as 700+ alumni from various batches and programmes attended the occasion.

The Alumni Meet Yaadein 2022 was inaugurated with the Lighting of a Lamp by Arup Gupta (President-BVIMSR’s Alumni Association), Dr.Vilasrao Kadam (Regional Director-Bharati Vidyapeeth Navi Mumbai Complex), Vitthal More (Sr. Vice President, National Stock Exchange (NSE), Shyam Anand (Managing Director-Epsilon Eye Care), P.Ramaswamy (Ex. Asst. Director, Cognizant Technology Solutions), Amit Tipnis (Head- Asia Pacific, BWW Global), and Other renowned Alumni.

Dr. Anjali Kalse (Director, BVIMSR) extended a warm welcome to all alumni and encouraged them to reconnect with the BVIMSR family in order to enhance the relationship for the benefit of all BVIMSR stakeholders and society at large. She expressed her satisfaction in all Alumni's professional and personal development. Alumni representatives have pledged their unwavering support for events such as the HR Meet, GD/PI sessions, Personality Development programmes, Training programmes, and infrastructure development. Nikhil Verma, Mithilesh Raul, and Bhavna Sharma are the recipients of the BVIMSR’s Best Outgoing Students honours. Prof. Kuldeep Bhalerao has been honoured by BVIMSR and the Alumni Association for his outstanding commitment to the development and maintenance of relationships with alumni and the corporate world.

Arup Gupta (President), Vijay Chavan (Secretary), Shirish Bokde (Treasurer), and other members of the Alumni Association have expressed their gratitude to all distinguished alumni, respected faculty members, well-supported non-teaching staff, and enthusiastic student volunteers for their unwavering support in making Yaadein 2022 a success.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 03:07 PM IST