Bharatatma Ved Awards Conferred to Vedic Scholars in the Memory of Ashok Singhal

In the memory of Ashok Singhal, Bharatatma Veda Puraskar has been conferred to Ved Scholars at Chinmaya Mission, New Delhi. The main objective of the Veda Awards is to recognize excellence in the Vedic field. It is the highest national Veda award in the Vedic field which is given annually in four categories of Uttam Veda Vidyarthi, Adarsh Vedadhyapak, Uttam Veda Vidyalaya and Vedarpit Jeevan Puraskar. In which three, five, seven and five lakh rupees have been provided respectively.

Among the winners, Atul Laxman Sitapati, Krishna Madhukar Palaskar, Laxmikant Dixit, Anand Ratnakar Joshi, Gullapally Sitaramachandra Murthy, BK Laxminarayan Bhatt were awarded for their contribution towards Vedas. Pune Ved Pathshala and Shankar Gurukul Ved Pathshala were also awarded.

Param Pujya Swami Govinddevgiriji, while referring to the renaissance of the Vedas in his address, said, "The renaissance of the Vedas in India will contribute to keeping our self-respect, pride and identity intact. Our youth will have to become Vedas scholars. Vedas are not only for rituals. Rather, we have to move forward for the promotion of cultural values. We have to adopt modernization without adopting westernisation."

Chief Guest Om Birla, Speaker, Lok Sabha, said, "Swami Giri has dedicated his entire life to the Vedas. I thank the Singhal family for preserving and spreading the Vedas. Vedic Education, Indian Culture and Ancient Culture cannot be forgotten. The task of spreading the knowledge of Vedas to the country and the world is not easy. Even after the rule of thousands of years of foreign invaders, our culture is stable. It is necessary to spread the knowledge of Vedas in the future generations. When we are in India If we talk about becoming a Vishwa Guru, then only the youth will make India a Vishwa Guru. Today we are seeing the truth that our youth are doing the work of solving every problem inside India.

Salil Singhalji, Trustee, Singhal Foundation said, “Vedas are the oldest scriptures in the world and these texts provide solution to every problem of mankind, as well as pave the way for the welfare of the people. It is a matter of great happiness that After a gap of two years, now this Bharatatma Veda award was presented in the presence of revered saint Govinddev Giriji."

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 02:55 PM IST