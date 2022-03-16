Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Railway Hospital Byculla receives computer-assisted navigation system under CSR Initiative

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway on behalf of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Railway Hospital, Byculla, received the ‘Computer Navigation system for Joint Replacement and Spine Surgeries’ from Amitabh Banerjee, Chairman & Managing Director Indian Railway Finance Company as a part of CSR initiative at the Handing Over Ceremony held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai today i.e. 14.03.2022.



Anil Kumar Lahoti said that, the initiatives taken by Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited under CSR activities is really appreciated. Further he said that the Railway employees who are in need of joint replacement surgeries will be benefited by this instrument.



The Department of Orthopaedics and Spine surgery at Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Railway Hospital, Byculla is fully functional handling the entire range of minor, major, supramajor orthopaedic surgical operations. It is also a Centre of Excellence in the field of Joint Replacement and Revision Surgeries and Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery. The department has done more than 2000 joint replacement surgeries including revision surgeries and 1200 spine surgeries. The department is catering to the needs of railway employees and public cases that are referred from all over India.



Central Railway under the dynamic leadership of Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager has approached organizations with robust CSR programs like Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC) to sponsor donation of “Computer Assisted Navigation System” of the desired specifications to the needy patients, awaiting surgery in the Orthopaedic Department.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 03:36 PM IST