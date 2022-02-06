Bharat Asmita National Awards: We always wanted India to stay ahead in manufacturing covid vaccine, says Dr Krishna Ella

“When we decided to get involved in manufacturing of Covaxin, our intention was to keep name of India ahead in the list of covid 19 vaccine manufacturers and it should not fall back in the race with other countries,” said Dr Krishna Ella – Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Limited who received Bharat Asmita National Awards in the category of Best use of Science and Technology through innovation in online ceremony on Thursday.

The awards were organised by MIT World Peace University, Pune, Bharat Asmita Foundation and MIT School of Government, Pune.

Others who received awards were Shereen Bhan, noted Journalist, anchor and managing editor, CNBC-TV18, Mani Ratnam, Indian film director, Shankar Mahadevan – Padma Shri, acclaimed music composer and singer in the category of Bharat Asmita Jana Jagaran Shreshta while Prof. Kavil Ramachandran who is Professor of Entrepreneurship got Bharat Asmita Acharya Shreshta and Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader, Indian National Congress got Bharat Asmita Jana Pratinidhi Shreshta.

Dr Ella has decided to donate Rs 5 lakh to the best engineering students of MIT WPU for the research work.

The award received a citation of honour, memento and a cash reward of Rs. One lakh twenty-five thousand each.

It was the 18th year where MIT group honoured personalities who have contributed prominently to the country. Honouring these personalities will inspire youth to take forward their legacy.

“As a human being, our job is to solve the problems of society and not thinking about earning money. My message to students is to always remember all your teachers whether it is from grade 3 or grade 4 as they have played an important role to shape your career. For teachers, it is important to never discriminate among students on the basis of their views and always keep a positive approach while teaching,” added Dr Ella.

Shereen Bhan said, “As a media person, my job is to engage in robust dialogue and we at our channel believe in constructive debate. I believe it is important to have passion and purpose while opting for any career. I was always inclined to business journalism and I always aimed to give credible insights to my viewers.”

Dr Vishwanath D Karad - Founder President who was also present during the online ceremony, said “The purpose of awarding Bharat Asmita National Awards every year, is to inspire youth to become pride of the nation. This award should ignite a fire in the belly of students to work in a direction that can help them to serve society. I hope India will emerge as a world leader in the field of education in the coming days."

Rahul V Karad - Executive President, MIT World Peace University said "I am proud to give awards to personalities who have contributed to the nation. I want youth to inspire me. I feel all the youth in the country need to change their mindset and overcome the colonial mindset."

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 03:44 PM IST