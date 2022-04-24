Bhanu Prakash Srivastava takes charge as Director (Other Units) of BEL

Bhanu Prakash Srivastava has assumed charge as Director (Other Units) of Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) with effect from April 20, 2022. He was serving as General Manager of the Advanced Defence Systems-Navy (ADSN) Strategic Business Unit at BEL’s Bangalore Complex before his elevation.

Bhanu Prakash Srivastava holds a degree in Bachelor of Technology (Mechanical Engineering) and Master of Business Administration. He joined BEL in August 1986 and in a career spanning 36 years gained rich experience in diverse functions such as Manufacturing, Project Management, Quality Management, Materials Management, Design & Development and Product Support. He has a good understanding of the Defence business and is well versed in related processes such as Manufacturing, Trial & Evaluation of equipment, Customer Inspection and Clearance, and After Sales Service & Support.

Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, during his long association with BEL in various senior Management positions, has made major contributions towards sustained business growth and profitability in the areas of Radio & Data equipment, Military and Telecom Switching Equipment, C4I System for Civil & Military applications, Radars for Army, Air Force and Navy, Sonars, Fire Control Systems & Communication systems for Navy, Surface-to-Air Missile project for Naval Ships, etc.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 04:13 PM IST