e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur.Delhi's air quality deteriorates, slips to 'very poor' categoryIndia reports 7,992 new cases, 9,265 recoveries and 393 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 01:50 PM IST

Bhaktivedanta Hospital & Research Institute –wins Social Enterprise of the Year 2021

FPJ Bureau
Advertisement

Bhaktivedanta Hospital & Research Institute - A project of Sri Chaitanya Seva Trust has been adjudged as Social Enterprise of the Year 2021 by Social and Business Enterprise Responsible Awards (SABERA).

Bhaktivedanta Hospital & Research Institute (A project of Sri Chaitanya Seva Trust) commenced services in 1998. It is 200 beds NABH Accredited Multi-specialty Hospital and is located at Mira Road, Thane. Various community initiatives are offered for the welfare of rural and tribal populations in Maharashtra & Uttar Pradesh, such as – Eye Care, Cancer Care, Kidney Care, Senior Citizen Care, Hospice & Palliative Care, etc. Vision is to serve humanity by providing affordable and holistic healthcare. The USP of the hospital is not just another Unique Selling Proposition but, rather – ‘Unique Service Proposition’.

The applications were scrutinized stringently by a special jury from various sectors of society. Bhaktivedanta Hospital was evaluated for Treating COVID-19 affected Patients, Treating Non-COVID Patients during COVID pandemic, Alternative Medicines (Ayurcoro 3) and conducting COVID Vaccination Drive.

An online summit was organized by SABERA on 09th December 2021 and Bhaktivedanta Hospital & Research Institute – A Project of Sri Chaitanya Seva Trust was announced as a winner in The Social Enterprise of the Year 2021. The event had engaging interactions with the Dr. Prakash Amte & Mandakini Amte, Special speakers sessions with Dr Bibek Debroy, Jury Chair Address by Ms. Renu Sud Karnad and People-centric inspiring stories of change amidst others.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 01:50 PM IST
Advertisement