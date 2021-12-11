Bhaktivedanta Hospital & Research Institute –wins Social Enterprise of the Year 2021

Bhaktivedanta Hospital & Research Institute - A project of Sri Chaitanya Seva Trust has been adjudged as Social Enterprise of the Year 2021 by Social and Business Enterprise Responsible Awards (SABERA).

Bhaktivedanta Hospital & Research Institute (A project of Sri Chaitanya Seva Trust) commenced services in 1998. It is 200 beds NABH Accredited Multi-specialty Hospital and is located at Mira Road, Thane. Various community initiatives are offered for the welfare of rural and tribal populations in Maharashtra & Uttar Pradesh, such as – Eye Care, Cancer Care, Kidney Care, Senior Citizen Care, Hospice & Palliative Care, etc. Vision is to serve humanity by providing affordable and holistic healthcare. The USP of the hospital is not just another Unique Selling Proposition but, rather – ‘Unique Service Proposition’.

The applications were scrutinized stringently by a special jury from various sectors of society. Bhaktivedanta Hospital was evaluated for Treating COVID-19 affected Patients, Treating Non-COVID Patients during COVID pandemic, Alternative Medicines (Ayurcoro 3) and conducting COVID Vaccination Drive.

An online summit was organized by SABERA on 09th December 2021 and Bhaktivedanta Hospital & Research Institute – A Project of Sri Chaitanya Seva Trust was announced as a winner in The Social Enterprise of the Year 2021. The event had engaging interactions with the Dr. Prakash Amte & Mandakini Amte, Special speakers sessions with Dr Bibek Debroy, Jury Chair Address by Ms. Renu Sud Karnad and People-centric inspiring stories of change amidst others.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 01:50 PM IST