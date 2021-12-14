Bhaktivedanta Eye Hospital to open in Barsana

“It is indeed a great blessing to be here with Param Poojya Ramesh Babaji Maharaj and other dignitaries on this auspicious day of Bhoomi Poojan of Bhaktivedanta Eye Hospital, Barsana. It is one of the rarest event that I have attended wherein the doctors who have dedicated their lives for service are coming together for creating such a wonderful facility at Barsana. In the past, I have also been to Bhaktivedanta Hospital at Mumbai and have witnessed the massive community outreach activities rendered by the hospital to the needy section of the society”, says Dr. Subramanian Swamy – Member of Rajya Sabha, who was instrumental in getting the approach road to Bhaktivedanta Eye Hospital.

This project has its deep rooted service in this Holy Dham of Barsana since 1992. It has taken almost 30 years for this project to manifest at this magnitude. Way back in January 1992, a group of doctors & His Holiness Radhanath Swami were on a pilgrimage to Barsana and started the 1st Eye Camp in Barsana. In February 2002, Dental Care was initiated. More and more people started attending the Annual Camp and appreciated the services. In March 2007, the team of Doctors began conducting Monthly Eye Camps to meet the increasing requirement of cataract surgeries. Each year, the annual camp began receiving an overwhelming response and later in October 2011, Radha Madhav Ashram helped to create a healthcare facility which marked the beginning of Daily Eye Services in Barsana. Till date about 251,000+ patients have been screened and 33,000+ cataract surgeries have been conducted to serve the Brajawasis. Bhaktivedanta Eye Hospital at Barsana is a project of Sri Chaitanya Seva Trust and has been serving the community since 1992.

Dr. Subramanium Swamy said" I am fortunate to be associated with Bhaktivedanta hospital, project of Sri Chaitanya Seva Trust. Not more than 3% (GDP)is allocated to health care and am happy to note that Bhaktivedanta hospital is constructing a dedicated eye hospital here. This is a great opportunity to show to the world how India can play a leadership role to the world’s leaders.

His Holiness Radha Nath Swami said," Thanks for the opportunity given to us to serve at Barsana and Brajwashi.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:52 PM IST