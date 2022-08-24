Best matriculates of NALCO’s periphery schools at Angul felicitated by CMD Sridhar Patra

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a Navratna PSU under Ministry of Mines, Government of India, has a tradition of supporting and promoting the meritorious school children of the periphery schools at its production units at Angul and Damanjodi. Keeping the tradition going, Nalco CMD Sridhar Patra felicitated 29 Best Matriculates of the periphery schools of Smelter & Power (S&P) Complex at Angul. The awardees were given away with cash prizes of Rs. 5000/- each, along with appreciation certificates, in a ceremony held at Nalconagar. Amongst others, the event was graced by Smt. Sasmita Patra, President, Nalco Mahila Samiti, and A.P. Panda, ED(S&P).

Addressing the gathering of students, their parents and teachers, CMD Sridhar Patra urged the youngsters to continue with the momentum of success and not to settle until they achieve their goals in life. He also added that ‘You Study, You Struggle & You Succeed’ should be the mantra of life for every student. Smt. Sasmita Patra inspired the children with her motivational talk and urged them to not only be bright students, but also to develop strong moral and ethical values and become able citizens of the future. The Best Matriculate award has been instituted to support, encourage and inspire the meritorious students of 22 schools in the periphery of S&P Complex and 5 schools of Coal Mines Area in Chhendipada.