Best ever may freight loading by Central Railway

Central Railway achieved the best ever May month freight loading of 7.29 million tonnes of freight in May 2022. This is an increase of 15.5% over previous best of any May achieved in 2021 which was 6.32 million tonnes.

Imported coal loading restarted from Dharamtar port siding of Mumbai Division after a gap of 2 years. 9 rakes have been loaded during the month of May 2022.

Nagpur Division loaded 899 rakes of coal in May 2022 as against 862 rakes loaded in May 2021 registering 4.2% increase. CR loaded 63 rakes of automobiles in May 2022 as compared to 20 rakes in May 2021. It loaded 36 rakes of food grains in May 2022 as against 11 rakes in May 2021. 125 rakes of sugar loaded in May 2022 as against 87 rakes in May 2021. Similarly, 115 rakes of steel loaded in May 2022 as against 78 rakes of steel in May 2021.

Central Railway also loaded 2 rakes of Gypsum and 7 rakes of Fly Ash in May 2022 as against nil rakes in May 2021. 55 rakes of Iron ore from Balharshah in Nagpur Division in May 2022 as against nil rakes last year May.

NTKM increased from 3567 to 4126, i.e. 15.6% increase over last year and Goods train interchange increased from 315 trains to 345 trains daily (9.4% increase).