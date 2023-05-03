Best ever freight loading of 7.42 million tonnes for April-2023 by Central Railway

Central Railway's freight loading of 7.42 million tonnes for April 2023, as against loading of 7.14 million tonnes for April 2022, with an increase of 3.91%, is the best-ever loading in any month of April.

Central Railway earned originating freight revenue of Rs 771.50 crore in April 2023 as compared to Rs 715.10 crore in April 2022, which is an increase of 7.9%.

Central Railway has improved performance in all commodities, which has enabled it to achieve the incremental loading over the corresponding month last year.

Central Railway has registered loading of 243 rakes of cement and clinker in April 2023 as against 178 rakes in April 2022.

Also 95 rakes of automobiles have been loaded in April -2023 as against 66 rakes in April -2022.

Container loading in April-2023 improved by 9.9% over last year. 722 rakes have been loaded in April 2023 as against 657 rakes in April 2022.

201 rakes of petroleum products have been loaded in April 2023 as against 182 rakes in April 2022.

90 rakes of fertilizer have been loaded in April 2023 as against 57 rakes in April 2022.

Loading of Iron & Steel has increased to 159 rakes in April-2023 as against 93 rakes in April-2022.

Loading of iron ore has also increased to 73 rakes in April-2023 as against 44 rakes in April-2022.

NTKM, which is payload of one tonne carried over one km increased by 3.21% in the month of April-2023 as compared to April-2022.