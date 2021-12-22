BEL’s Dinesh Kumar Batra wins CII CFO of the Year – PSU category

Dinesh Kumar Batra, Director (Finance) and CFO of Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited, received the prestigious CII CFO of the Year Award in the PSU category from T V Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global Education Services, at an awards ceremony held at Bengaluru on December 16, 2021.

Batra joined BEL in 1984. He is an alumnus of HBTU, Kanpur; IIFT, Delhi; and MDI, Gurgaon. In an illustrious career spanning 37 years, he has served in various capacities at Ghaziabad, Delhi, Pune and Bengaluru. He is a change agent who facilitates sustainable and continuous growth by following best practices of corporate governance with financial transparency. He has created wealth for shareholders by doubling the market capitalization.

Batra has steered BEL to become the first DPSU to cross the landmark market capitalization of Rs.50,000 crores and declared highest ever dividend of 400%. BEL achieved its best ever financial performance under his leadership, instilling confidence among all stakeholders. This resulted in highest PE ratio of BEL’s share price among all Maharatna and Navratna manufacturing CPSEs.

He has managed working capital requirement and new capital infrastructure investment requirement from internal accruals and kept BEL debt-free. He has brought structural reforms to manage debtors to achieve highest ever cash from operations. He was instrumental in BEL taking revolutionary initiatives in response to Covid, bringing hope to the families of deceased employees. His inspirational, visionary and creative leadership makes him a wonderful mentor who has built teams and strategies for business transformation. He enjoys excellent rapport with all stakeholders.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 02:16 PM IST