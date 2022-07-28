e-Paper Get App

BEL wins TOLIC (Undertakings), Bengaluru, OL Awards

Thursday, July 28, 2022
Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has won three awards for “Excellence in OL Implementation”, instituted by the Town Official Language Implementation Committee (Undertakings), Bengaluru.

BEL’s Bengaluru Complex has bagged the 1st Prize for “Excellence in OL Implementation” during FY 2021-22, while the Hindi house journal of BEL-Corporate Office, ‘Navaprabha’, has been adjudged the “Best Magazine” among all house journals of Bengaluru-based PSUs. BEL’s Central Research Laboratory-Bengaluru has won a Consolation Prize for OL Implementation in FY 2021-22.

The awards were presented by Anandi Ramalingam, CMD, BEL, & Chairman, TOLIC (Undertakings), Bengaluru; Dr Ella Sen, Professor and Dean (Retd.), Indian Languages, Jothi Nivas College, Bengaluru, Chief Guest; and Narendra Singh Mehra, Dy Director (Implementation/South), Dept of OL, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, during the 1st Half Yearly Meeting (2022-23) and prize distribution function of TOLIC (Undertakings), Bengaluru, held at BEL Kuvempu Kalakshetra, Bengaluru, on July 25, 2022. Vikraman N, GM (HR), BEL-Corporate Office, R P Mohan, GM (HR), BEL-Bengaluru Complex, senior officials and the OL team of BEL received the awards and citations.

