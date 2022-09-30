BEL wins SIDM Champion Award for Technology & Product Innovation

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has received the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) Champion Award 2022 under the category of “Technology & Product Innovation for Large Companies”.

The Raksha Mantri, Rajnath Singh presented the award to L Ramakrishnan, Chief Scientist of BEL’s Central Research Laboratory (CRL)-Bangalore and Dr Ramesh Chaveli, Principal Scientist (CRL-Bangalore) at the awards ceremony organised in New Delhi.

BEL is the only DPSU selected for this award. The jury headed by Dr Sivathanu Pillai included retired senior officers from the armed forces, among others. BEL has won the award against stiff competition from large private sector companies.

BEL’s Central Research Laboratory-Bangalore is a premier R&D facility involved in the design and development of futuristic technologies like Microwave Photonics based Transmitter/Receiver for Radar & Electronic Warfare systems, Software Defined Radios, Sensor Signal Processing, Multi-sensor based Advanced Autonomous Navigation and Control Suite, Smart Electro Optical Sensors, High Performance Computing, 5G based Tactical Communication System, Fiber Optic Gyroscopes for Missile Guidance and Navigation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Computing, Entangled Photon-based Quantum Key Distribution for Cryptography, High Power Fiber Laser for Directed Energy Weapons (DEW), technologies for Internet of Military Things (IOMT) and Cognitive Radio/Radars. CRL-BG has applied for 218 patents and 83 copyrights and has 10 granted patents.