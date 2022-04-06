BEL wins 'Best PSU' award, Team Corp Comm sweeps Communication Awards at Media Excellence Awards

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) won the “Best PSU Award at the 16th edition of the Media Excellence Awards organised on April 2, 2022, in New Delhi by the Media Federation of India, a national organisation working for the promotion of Corporate Communication, Public Relations, Media Education and Journalism.

The Corporate Communication team of BEL won Communication awards galore at the event. Krishnappa T R, Sr DGM (Corp Comm), BEL, received the Communicator of the Year Award, while E A Hariharan, DGM (Corp Comm), Shirin Samuel H A, DGM (Corp Comm), and Naveen Namboodiri, Manager (Corp Comm), BEL, received the Star Communicators' Award.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 03:07 PM IST