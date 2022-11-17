BEL signs MoU with YIL

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with Yantra India Limited (YIL), a Defence PSU for co-operation in the areas of Ammunition Hardware and Military Grade Components to jointly address the requirements of Indian Defence and Export markets.

The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and YIL and sharing of manufacturing and Test infrastructure/resources for the production of Arms and Ammunition and related systems.

Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, Director (Other Units), who is currently holding Additional Charge of Chairman & Managing Director & Director (Marketing), BEL, and S K Yadav, Director (Operations), YIL, exchanged the MoU signed between BEL and YIL at Defexpo 2022, in the presence of Manoj Jain, Director (R&D), G Suryanarayana Murthy, GM (BEL-Pune), and other senior officers of BEL.