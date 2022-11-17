e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryBEL signs MoU with YIL

BEL signs MoU with YIL

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 12:50 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with Yantra India Limited (YIL), a Defence PSU for co-operation in the areas of Ammunition Hardware and Military Grade Components to jointly address the requirements of Indian Defence and Export markets.

The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and YIL and sharing of manufacturing and Test infrastructure/resources for the production of Arms and Ammunition and related systems.

Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, Director (Other Units), who is currently holding Additional Charge of Chairman & Managing Director & Director (Marketing), BEL, and S K Yadav, Director (Operations), YIL, exchanged the MoU signed between BEL and YIL at Defexpo 2022, in the presence of Manoj Jain, Director (R&D), G Suryanarayana Murthy, GM (BEL-Pune), and other senior officers of BEL.

RECENT STORIES

Exhibition of Punjab National Bank's products Inaugurated at 41st India International Trade Fair

Exhibition of Punjab National Bank's products Inaugurated at 41st India International Trade Fair

BEL signs MoU with Profense LLC, US

BEL signs MoU with Profense LLC, US

Concession agreement signed between JNPA JM Baxi Ports and Logistics Ltd for handing over SWB...

Concession agreement signed between JNPA JM Baxi Ports and Logistics Ltd for handing over SWB...

5th Edition of CII Marketing Conference 2022

5th Edition of CII Marketing Conference 2022

PFC organises “State Level Painting Competition On Energy Conservation”

PFC organises “State Level Painting Competition On Energy Conservation”