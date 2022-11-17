BEL signs MoU with Profense LLC, US

e-Paper Get App
FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 12:48 AM IST
article-image
Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with Profense LLC, US, for co-operation in the manufacturing and marketing of light weapons. The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and Profense LLC. It will enable the two companies to jointly develop light weapons for market requirements, current and future.

Manoj Kumar, Executive Director, BEL, and Raaj Nair, Director, India & APAC, Profense LLC, exchanged the MoU signed between BEL and Profense LLC at Defexpo 2022, in the presence of Manoj Jain, Director (R&D), Rudhiramoorthy A, GM (BEL-Navi Mumbai), and other senior officers of BEL.

