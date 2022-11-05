BEL signs MoU with Motorola Solutions India Pvt Ltd

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with Motorola Solutions India Pvt Ltd for co-operation in the field of broadband, push-to-talk service.

The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and Motorola. It will enable BEL and Motorola to address the needs of professional mobile radio segment users to connect their teams with greater speed and efficiency using Motorola WAVE PTX, a push-to-talk (PTT) service. WAVE PTX is a network independent multimedia communication service that instantly connects cross-functional teams at the push of a button without any boundaries.

Manoj Jain, Director (R&D), BEL, and Ravi Ramachandran, Managing Director, Motorola Solutions India Pvt Ltd, exchanged the MoU signed between BEL and Motorola Solutions India Pvt Ltd at Defexpo 2022, in the presence of Manoj Kumar, Executive Director, BEL, Prabha Goyal, General Manager (BEL-Panchkula), and other senior officers of BEL and Motorola Solutions India Pvt Ltd.