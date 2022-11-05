BEL signs MoU with INERY, Singapore

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with INERY, Singapore, for co-operation in the field of Blockchain Technology.

The objective of the MoU is to take advantage of the combined strengths and capabilities of INERY and BEL in the field of Blockchain technology. Integrating BEL’s complementary functionalities with INERY’s solutions will enhance product offerings of both the companies.

Manoj Jain, Director (R&D), BEL, and Dr Naveen Singh, CEO, INERY Pte Ltd, exchanged the MoU signed between BEL and INERY Pte Ltd at Defexpo 2022, in the presence of Manoj Kumar, Executive Director, BEL, Ramakrishnan L, Chief Scientist (Central Research Laboratory-Bangalore), and other senior officers of BEL.