BEL signs MoU with Bosch Global Software Technologies Pvt Ltd

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with Bosch Global Software Technologies Pvt Ltd (BGSW) for jointly implementing projects in the areas of e-Governance, ERP and Cloud solutions.

Manoj Jain, Director (R&D), BEL, Ragavendra Rao K, Sr GM, BGSW, and Veera Reddy D, Head, Government & Corporate Relations, BGSW, exchanged the MoU signed between BEL and BGSW at Defexpo 2022, in the presence of Manoj Kumar, Executive Director, BEL, and other senior officers of BEL and BGSW.