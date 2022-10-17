BEL receives Technology Excellence Award 2022

BEL received the Quantic Technology Excellence Award 2022 for ‘Best Security, Defence, or Law Enforcement IT Project’ at an award ceremony held in Bengaluru today (Oct 14, 2022). The award was received by Manoj Jain, Director (R&D), on behalf of BEL from Sachin S Rao, MD & CEO, Archon Consulting Systems, along with the BEL team.

BEL is constantly investing in cutting edge technologies to deliver differentiated products and solutions to the customers, increase indigenisation content and value addition in all its products / systems. BEL’s total investment in R&D as a percentage of turnover during 2021-22 was 6.95%. BEL’s constant effort towards indigenous development led it to achieve 78% of its turnover from indigenous products.

During FY 2021-22, BEL filed 137 IPRs (including 65 Patents) in the areas of Embedded Systems, Electro optics, Software, Communication, Radar, Network & Communications, etc. BEL has been granted 11 patents, taking the total number of patents to 24. During the year, 51 technical papers were published by scientists and R&D engineers of BEL in various National and International journals / seminars / conferences.

BEL empanelled 303 partners towards collaborative R&D, which includes 40 R&D partners, 192 design service providers, 38 consultants and 39 production service providers. BEL also received 19 AS9100 D standard certifications and five Green Channel Certificates for its products.

BEL has always been in the forefront in continuously developing innovative and quality products for customers. Some of the major products / systems introduced during 2021-22 include Software Defined Radio Variants, Improved Version of Data link system for Ship (Link2-MOD3), Sensors for VSHORAD, IFF Mk XII for Medium Range Surface to Air Missile, Navigational Complex System, IIR Seeker for HELINA/NAG/PROSPINA, Gunner Thermal Imager Sight for T-90, Spotter scope with Digital Camera, Continuous Zoom Lens 20-860 mm, Image Stabilisation for Electro Optics, Multi-Function Radar-VLSRSAM, Electrical Power System (EPS) for Weapon Control (P15B), Hand Held Laser Dazzler, ACCS for 1135.6 / ACCS for SVL, etc.

BEL has a multi-tiered R&D structure to ensure greater outcomes. It comprises Central Research Laboratories (CRLs), Product Development and Innovation Centre (PD&IC), Centres of Excellence (CoE) and Development & Engineering (D&E) groups attached to SBUs across all units. All R&D centres are Department of Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR) registered, and work on identified technology and product areas, based on three-year R&D plans.