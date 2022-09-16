BEL reaches out to potential investors in Middle East

Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is participating in the Investors Outreach Program in the Middle East (Dubai & Abu Dhabi) under the aegis of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and the Ministry of Defence (MoD), from September 12 to 15, 2022. Dinesh Kumar Batra, CMD, Director (Finance) & CFO, has been making presentations to potential investors in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on why they should invest in BEL.

Batra shared with investors that BEL has a strong Order Book and has been showing consistent growth in Profit over the last 3 years; has been active in various Government of India indigenisation initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, which have good business potential; is an R&D and technology driven company manufacturing key defence systems, products / solutions; and has world-class manufacturing infrastructure.

He pointed out that BEL has an ICRA Credit Rating of AAA (Stable – Long Term) and A1+ (Short Term); has consistent performance in terms of Revenue and Profitability, a robust Balance Sheet, Zero Debt, Positive Cash Flow and rewards shareholders with high dividends every year. Bonus Shares in 2:1 ratio were announced by BEL in August 2022. BEL’s market cap has increased from USD 6,050 million to USD 10,100 million in the last year, Batra highlighted to investors.

BEL has diversified into Arms & Ammunitions, Seekers & Missiles, Network & Cyber Security and Unmanned Systems, Medical Electronics, Railway / Metro / Airport Solutions, Space Electronics and systems, Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure, Alternate Energy solutions, Secure Communication solutions and Software.

This Investors Outreach Program is aimed at familiarising them with the overall India growth story and the attractiveness of Defence PSUs to potential institutional and high value investors. The various government initiatives to give a boost to the defence sector has created vibrancy and helped BEL not only to meet domestic requirements but increase its offerings to international markets.