BEL pays Rs 149.51 crore final dividend to Govt of India

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has paid a total dividend of 400% on its paid up capital to the Government of India for the Financial Year 2020-21. Mrs Anandi Ramalingam, Chairman & Managing Director (Additional Charge), BEL, presented the 120% Final Dividend cheque for Rs. 149,51,68,773.60/- (Rupees One hundred & Forty-nine Crores Fifty-one Lacs Sixty-eight Thousand Seven Hundred Seventy-three and paise sixty only), payable on the shares held by the President of India, to the Hon’ble Raksha Mantri, Rajnath Singh, along with Mr Dinesh Batra, Director (Finance), BEL, at New Delhi on October 27, 2021. The Company had paid the First Interim Dividend of 140% in February 2021 and the Second Interim Dividend of 140% in March 2021.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 04:55 PM IST