BEL celebrates partnership with MSMEs at Kota Conclave

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 01:48 AM IST
Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) participated in the National Defence MSME Conclave and Exhibition held at the Dussehra Ground, Kota, Rajasthan, on September 11 & 12, 2022, which is organised by the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, in association with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM). The Conclave showcases Indian defence capabilities, empowers the armed forces and motivates students.

BEL showcased its efforts in indigenisation and celebrated its partnership with MSMEs in this forum. The Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, inaugurated the Conclave. Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Defence & Tourism, and Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary (Defence Production) & CEO, Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), Ministry of Defence, visited and took a look at BEL’s efforts in indigenisation and greatly appreciated involving of MSMEs in the quest for Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India. The BEL team at the Conclave is led by Manoj Kumar, Executive Director (National Marketing), and Manoj Jain, OSD.

BEL officers interacted with local MSME entrepreneurs who showed keen interest in partnering with BEL. They explained the procedure for vendor registration and the indigenisation opportunities available for the MSMEs. In order to understand the requirements and to see the facilities available at BEL, the MSME vendors were invited to visit the BEL factories across India. In turn, BEL officers will visit the MSME vendors to facilitate their partnering with BEL.

There was a huge turnout from students, defence enthusiasts and members of the public.

