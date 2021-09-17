BEL bags Rajbhasha Kirti Award for second time

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has been conferred the prestigious ‘Rajbhasha Kirti’ Award (Second Prize) under PSU category (‘C’ region) for the second consecutive year.

Anandi Ramalingam, Officiating CMD, BEL, received the awards on behalf of BEL from Union Ministers of State, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra, and Nisith Pramanik, at the annual awards ceremony held in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on the occasion of Hindi Day, on September 14. The Home Minister, Amit Shah, was present during the first half of the function. Nityanand Rai, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs; Manoj Kumar, Executive Director (National Marketing), BEL, and Jagadish Chand, GM (Radar)/BEL-Ghaziabad, too, were present on the occasion.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 01:05 AM IST