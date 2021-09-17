e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 01:05 AM IST

BEL bags Rajbhasha Kirti Award for second time

FPJ Bureau
Advertisement

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has been conferred the prestigious ‘Rajbhasha Kirti’ Award (Second Prize) under PSU category (‘C’ region) for the second consecutive year.

Anandi Ramalingam, Officiating CMD, BEL, received the awards on behalf of BEL from Union Ministers of State, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra, and Nisith Pramanik, at the annual awards ceremony held in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on the occasion of Hindi Day, on September 14. The Home Minister, Amit Shah, was present during the first half of the function. Nityanand Rai, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs; Manoj Kumar, Executive Director (National Marketing), BEL, and Jagadish Chand, GM (Radar)/BEL-Ghaziabad, too, were present on the occasion.

ALSO READ

Indian Navy signs contract with BEL for supply of Naval Anti drone system
Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 01:05 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal