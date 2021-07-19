Bank of Maharashtra signs MoU with NABARD

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), a premier public sector bank in the country, has signed MoU with NABARD in a function organized at Head Office of the Bank.

The MoU signed in the presence of Hemant Tamta, Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra & G.S. Rawat, Chief General Manager, NABARD, Maharashtra Regional Office, Pune. It is on a collaborative approach to enhance rural prosperity through convergence of the institutional lending & ongoing development initiative. The MoU has been signed by M.A. Kabra, General Manager, Credit Priority –Agriculture, FI & SLBC, Bank of Maharashtra & Rashmi Darad, General Manager, NABARD, Maharashtra Regional Office, Pune.

Considering the common interests in the specific area of promoting agriculture and rural development, Bank of Maharashtra & NABARD will work together to boost ongoing developmental initiatives which will benefit the Farmers, Farmer Producer Organizations, Joint Liability Groups, Self Help Groups, Rural Artisans, Weavers, Agri-preneurs, Agri Start-ups, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise, etc. in the State of Maharashtra.