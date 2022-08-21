e-Paper Get App

Bank of Maharashtra participates in “Swarajya Mahotsav” under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

FPJ BureauUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 06:29 PM IST
Bank of Maharashtra, participated in “Swarajya Mahotsav” as per the directives of Government of Maharashtra, in its Head Office, Lokmangal, at Shivajinagar, Pune. A B Vijayakumar and Asheesh Pandey, Executive Directors, Bank of Maharashtra, led the “Swarajya Mahotsav”. General Managers, Executives and other staff members were present in the event.

To commemorate “Swarajya Mahotsav” all the staff members assembled and sang the National Anthem at 11.00 am. This was followed by interaction of Executive Directors with staff members.

Bank of Maharashtra has been celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in full fervour across the country through its Branches and Zonal Offices participating in various programs Viz. Bike Rally with Tiranga, Distribution of Tiranga by staff members to underprivileged people, awareness programs like flash dance, Nukkad Natak, various social security scheme campaigns etc.

