Bank of Maharashtra organizes “Satara ke Sitare” program to honour Sub-Staffs of Satara Zone

Bank of Maharashtra a premiere public sector bank in the country have honoured its Sub-Staffs from Satara Zone by organizing a program named “Satara ke Sitatre” at Zonal office of Pune City Zone on 4th December, 2021. A S Rajeev, MD & CEO of Bank of Maharashtra felicitated the staff members for exhibiting extra ordinary dedication for the bank beyond their routine job and contributing significantly by sourcing business for the bank. Hemant Tamta, Executive Director Bank of Maharashtra along with V N Kamble, General Manager, Resource Planning; R S Bansal General Manager, HRM; V D Kolhatkar, General Manager, Inspection; Rajesh Singh, General Manager and Zonal Manager, Pune City Zone; Aparna Joglekar, Zonal Manager, Satara Zone and Dr. Rajendra Shrivastava, Assistant General Manager, Rajbhasha were present in the program.

While addressing the staff members A S Rajeev said this is a matter of pride for all the staff members as Bank has been in No. 1 position in terms of business growth among PSBs and its only possible due to the dedicated efforts of every staff member. Rajeev said Bank is progressing rapidly and expanding its footprints all across the country as Bank has opened its 2000th Branch at Tirumala recently. Rajeev opined Bank is committed to reach INR 5 Lakh crore business by 2024 and expressed confidence on the dedicated efforts like this of all the staff members will certainly make it possible.

Hemant Tamta, Executive Director of Bank said this is really an inspiring feat achieved by our sub-staffs of Satara Zone and this will act as a catalyst for other zones to replicate. Tamta asserted on the significant contribution of the Sub-Staffs and they act as the back bone of the bank in terms of business growth, book keeping, due diligence etc. Tamta also highlighted the notable steps taken by bank in facilitating staff incentives irrespective of cadre which has set new standards in the industry.

The program commenced with the lighting of lamps by the guests. Audio-Visual covering experience of the Sub-staffs was played in the program and they also shared their experience of sourcing business for the bank. Dr. Rajendra Shrivastava, Assistant General Manager, Rajbhasha presented the program and the vote of thanks was proposed by Aparna Joglekar, Zonal Manager Satara Zone.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 02:47 PM IST